Titan Coin (TTN) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $470,328.85 and approximately $59.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009980 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.