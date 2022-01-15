Tokes (TKS) 1-Day Volume Hits $148.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.21 million and $148.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001747 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

