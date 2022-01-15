Toncoin (TONCOIN) Price Tops $3.59 on Exchanges

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and $6.00 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00008332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.58 or 0.07711371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,057.05 or 0.99930970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

