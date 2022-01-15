Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $1.61 on Major Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $81.26 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003737 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.15 or 0.07690116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,859.09 or 0.99780794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069515 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008174 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,618,887 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

