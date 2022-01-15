Tredje AP fonden Invests $3.04 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.23.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $249.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.80. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.