Tredje AP fonden Invests $3.29 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 257,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 48,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $22,537,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.30 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

