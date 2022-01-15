Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.93.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,569 shares of company stock valued at $29,968,561. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

