Tredje AP fonden Purchases Shares of 25,000 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 82.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 49.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

