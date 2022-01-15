Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,353,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 113.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after buying an additional 235,963 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.24.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,553,661. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

