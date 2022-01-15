Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,289. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $122,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

