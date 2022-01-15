Truist Financial Corp Acquires 29,707 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Apria worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apria in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Apria by 107.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apria in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Apria in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000.

In other Apria news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $52,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $63,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,871 shares of company stock worth $11,788,228.

APR stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

