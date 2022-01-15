Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV opened at $84.56 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78.

