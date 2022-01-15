Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,677 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 242,689 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE INSP opened at $237.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.