Truist Financial Corp Buys 9,841 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $96,085,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

CCEP stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

