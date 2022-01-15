Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO opened at $67.05 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

