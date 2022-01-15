Truist Financial Corp Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 364.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

