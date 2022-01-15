Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.68. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

