Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $32,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.
In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website
. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $374.48 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.43.
