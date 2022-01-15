Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.40 or 0.00017171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $37.70 million and $9.19 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00215934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.52 or 0.00463062 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00078417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

