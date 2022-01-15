Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76,088 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $246.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.