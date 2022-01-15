UnMarshal Hits One Day Volume of $3.06 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $3.06 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.58 or 0.07711371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,057.05 or 0.99930970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008332 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

