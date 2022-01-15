UREEQA (URQA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,544.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $6,544.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.74 or 0.07706026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,216.74 or 0.99926556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008329 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

