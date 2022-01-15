Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.64% of Valmont Industries worth $32,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Valmont Industries by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Valmont Industries by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $240.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.49. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.13 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

