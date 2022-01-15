VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Holdings Increased by J Arnold Wealth Management Co

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF makes up about 3.8% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned approximately 6.91% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

