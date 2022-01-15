Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $258.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.02 and its 200-day moving average is $285.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $253.71 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

