Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 207.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

