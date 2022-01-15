VerusCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,640.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $40.34 million and $9,640.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.02 or 0.07701088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.17 or 0.99878582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008327 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,329,593 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

