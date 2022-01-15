Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.27 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $8,118.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00341549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

