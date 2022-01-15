VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 148.9% in December

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $66.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

