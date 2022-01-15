ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). ViewRay posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,714. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 872,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after acquiring an additional 812,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $4,920,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

