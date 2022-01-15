VIMworld (VEED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75,224.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $23.22 million and $75,224.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00058762 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

