Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,856,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

IHD opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.