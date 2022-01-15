Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $192.23 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $143.10 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.19 and a 200-day moving average of $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

