Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157,032 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $70,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.06 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

