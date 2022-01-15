Waltonchain Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001752 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $59.53 million and $2.23 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,273,637 coins and its circulating supply is 78,552,605 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.