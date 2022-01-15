Wing Finance Reaches Market Cap of $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00065259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00074355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.54 or 0.07697054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,819.71 or 0.99466224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

