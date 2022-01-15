WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Cap of $14.65 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and $142,690.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

