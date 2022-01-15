Woodcoin Market Cap Reaches $484,327.67 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $484,327.67 and $34,445.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,656.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.83 or 0.07705282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00342459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00899793 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00076270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.08 or 0.00501830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00261771 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.