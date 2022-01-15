Wownero Market Capitalization Hits $6.04 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Wownero has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $9,126.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

