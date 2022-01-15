Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $43,363.49 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $43,363.49 or 0.99732877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.57 billion and approximately $161.02 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00092008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00032988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042349 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.95 or 0.00765770 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 266,881 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

