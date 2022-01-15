Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $11.57 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $43,363.49 or 0.99732877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.57 billion and $161.02 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00092008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00032988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042349 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.95 or 0.00765770 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 266,881 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

