Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.17. 335,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.17. The company has a market cap of C$334.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

