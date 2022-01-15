Xiotri (XIOT) One Day Volume Tops $667.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for about $96.32 or 0.00223639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a total market cap of $425,553.42 and $667.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

