YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of YETI worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,411,164. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $70.78 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.83.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

