YGGDRASH Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,507.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

