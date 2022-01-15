Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.74 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $103,024.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.08 or 0.07693643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,041.25 or 0.99890084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars.

