YOU COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $85,513.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $85,513.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

