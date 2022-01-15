YUSRA (YUSRA) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $19,981.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.58 or 0.07711371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,057.05 or 0.99930970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008332 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

