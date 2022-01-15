Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,221. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

