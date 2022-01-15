Zacks: Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $96.44. 511,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,425. MasTec has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

